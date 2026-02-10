Boots and Hearts West has added more names to the lineup for its 2026 festival, which will be headlined by Shaboozey and Russell Dickerson over the August 28 - 29 weekend in Edmonton, AB at Fan Park @ ICE District.

Joining Russell Dickerson on Friday, August 28 will be Max McNown, Tyler Joe Miller, Kalsey Kulyk and Dawson Gray. On Saturday, August 29, Shaboozey will perform with Midland, Thelma & James, Zach McPhee and Brock Phillips, with more artists to be announced for both days later on.