Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the 44-year-old singer was pulled over and detained by the California Highway Patrol at 9:28PM local time. She was taken into custody and booked by the sheriff's department at 3:02 AM.

According to inmate records, Spears was held for three hours and released from Ventura County Sheriff's Office shortly after 6:00 AM. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a rep for Spears said in a statement. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”



“Her boys are going to be spending time with her," the statement added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Following the arrest, Spears' Instagram page was taken down.

In October, Spears was caught on video driving her BMW erratically after a night out with a friend in her Thousand Oaks neighbourhood, following “extremely hurtful and exhausting” allegations made against her by ex-husband Kevin Federline in his memoir.