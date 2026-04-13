The Associated Press reports that a representative for the 44-year-old singer confirmed in an email that she had voluntarily entered herself into the facility.

Britney Spears has entered a rehab facility for substance abuse treatment after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County, CA last month.

TMZ adds that a source told them that those close to Spears had suggested checking into rehab to get the help she needs. One source described her as hitting "rock bottom."

While she has struggled with substance abuse in the past, TMZ was told by another source that Spears "is taking it seriously." She believes that entering voluntary rehab is a "strategic" move that "will look good in front of the judge."

Spears was pulled over and detained by the California Highway Patrol at night on March 5. According to police, she was driving her BMW "fast and erratically" on U.S. 101 in Ventura County. After a series of sobriety tests at the scene, she was taken into custody and booked by the sheriff's department on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was released early the next morning.

At the time of her arrest, a representative for Spears said, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," they added. "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Britney Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.