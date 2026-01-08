Bruno Mars has announced a massive stadium tour for 2026 in support of his just-announced forthcoming album, The Romantic.

The 16-time Grammy winner will kick of fThe Romantic Tour in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on April 10. He will then head across North America, which will take him to Toronto's Rogers Stadium for two shows - May 23 and 24 - and eventually to Vancouver's BC Place on October 14, the final date of his tour. In between he will also play shows in Europe and the UK.