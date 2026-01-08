Bruno Mars has announced a massive stadium tour for 2026 in support of his just-announced forthcoming album, The Romantic.
The 16-time Grammy winner will kick of fThe Romantic Tour in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on April 10. He will then head across North America, which will take him to Toronto's Rogers Stadium for two shows - May 23 and 24 - and eventually to Vancouver's BC Place on October 14, the final date of his tour. In between he will also play shows in Europe and the UK.
See the dates below.
Coming along for the ride will be his Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak who will spin music as his alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee. Leon Thomas and Raye will open up select dates in North America, while Victoria Monét will be the support for the European and UK dates.
Fans can sign up to join the Artist Presale here, now through Monday, January 12 at 1:00PM EST. The presale begins Wednesday, January 14 at noon local time, with the general sale will begin on Thursday, January 15 also at noon local time.
The Romantic Tour ♥️🌹🎶— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 8, 2026
Featuring Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Leon Thomas, Raye, and Victoria Monet
Presale starts 1.14
Sign up for presale access at https://t.co/gk4XUgbhQf - now until 1.12 pic.twitter.com/rfXJoWi1CV
The Romantic Tour 2026 Dates:
North America:
4/10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium @
4/14/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium @
4/18/26 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field @
4/22/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium @
4/25/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field @
4/29/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium @
5/2/26 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium @
5/6/26 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium @
5/9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field @
5/13/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium @
5/16/26 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium @
5/20/26 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium @
5/23/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium @
5/24/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium @
8/21/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #
8/22/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #
8/29/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #
9/1/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #
9/5/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium #
9/9/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium #
9/12/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium #
9/16/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome #
9/19/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #
9/23/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome #
9/26/26 – Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy #
10/2/26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
10/3/26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
10/10/26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium #
10/14/26 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place #
Europe:
6/20/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France !
6/21/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France !
6/26/26 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion !
7/4/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA !
7/5/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA !
7/10/26 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano !
7/14/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro !
UK:
7/18/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
7/19/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !