BTS and Nike Announce World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ Merch Collection

Nike has announced that it is partnering with K-pop superstars BTS on a Nike By You customization experience and apparel for the group’s ARIRANG World Tour.

According to the press release, the Nike By You experience “features 10 custom BTS-inspired designs that can be applied to Nike apparel and totes, blending bold, timeless graphics with the band’s typography and subtle design details that celebrate BTS’ legacy and global impact.”

Included in the collection are exclusive T-shirts, a hoodie and a Korea-only cap that draw on the band’s heritage and distinctive style.

The customization experience launches on Monday, June 1 at select Nike stores, while Nike x BTS tour merch will be available in select cities on the group’s world tour.

For Canadian members of ARMY, the Nike By You collection will launch in Toronto on August 15, one week before their two concerts at Rogers Stadium. The BTS and Nike merch collection will then launch following the shows on August 26.

Click here for more information and to see a preview of the merch items.