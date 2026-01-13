BTS have announced dates for their highly anticipated world tour for 2026 and 2027.
The K-pop giants will visit 34 regions including Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia, where they will perform a total of 79 live shows.
The tour will launch with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea on April 9 and April 11-12. From there they will play back-to-back shows in Tokyo on April 17 and 18 before heading overseas to North America, with UK and European dates in between.
Only two Canadian dates have been booked so far, both in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on August 22 and 23.
According to the group's label BigHit Music, "the production will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage configuration designed to create an immersive experience while maximizing venue capacity."
These will be the first shows by the full group since their last show together in October 2022.
The presale for ARMY fan club members will take place on January 22 and 23, with the general public on sale happening January 24 across all markets. More info can be found here.
BTS will release their new album on March 20, their first new release since members went on hiatus to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military.
"The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward," BigHit said in a statement. "The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey."
See the full tour schedule below.
[공지] BTS (방탄소년단) WORLD TOUR 개최 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) January 13, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/UN1hL6O0Gt#방탄소년단 #BTS #BTS_WORLDTOUR pic.twitter.com/dWSWyRnw67
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Dates:
April 9, April 11-12, 2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goryang Stadium
April 17-18 – Tokyo, Japan
April 25-26, 2026 — Tampa, USA
May 2-3, 2026 — El Paso, USA
May 7, May 9-10, 2026 — Mexico City, Mexico
May 16-17, 2026 — Stanford, USA
May 23-24, May 27, 2026 — Las Vegas, USA
June 12-13, 2026 — Busan, South Korea
June 26-27, 2026 — Madrid, Spain
July 1-2, 2026 — Brussels, Belgium
July 6-7, 2026 — London, United Kingdom
July 11-12, 2026 — Munich, Germany
July 17-18, 2026 — Paris, France
Aug. 1-2, 2026 — East Rutherford, USA
Aug. 5-6, 2026 — Foxborough, USA
Aug. 10-11, 2026 — Baltimore, USA
Aug. 15-16, 2026 — Arlington, USA
Aug. 22-23, 2026 — Toronto, Canada
Aug. 27-28, 2026 — Chicago, USA
Sept. 1-2, Sept. 5-6, 2026 — Los Angeles, USA
Oct. 2-3, 2026 — Bogotá, Colombia
Oct. 9-10, 2026 — Lima, Peru
Oct. 16-17, 2026 — Santiago, Chile
Oct. 23-24, 2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31, 2026 — São Paulo, Brazil
Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22, 2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6, 2026 — Bangkok, Thailand
Dec. 12-13, 2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22, 2026 — Singapore
Dec. 26-27, 2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia
Feb. 12-13, 2027 — Melbourne, Australia
Feb. 20-21, 2027 — Sydney, Australia
March 4, March 6-7, 2027 — Hong Kong
March 13-14, 2027 — Manila, Philippines