The K-pop giants will visit 34 regions including Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia, where they will perform a total of 79 live shows.

BTS have announced dates for their highly anticipated world tour for 2026 and 2027.

The tour will launch with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea on April 9 and April 11-12. From there they will play back-to-back shows in Tokyo on April 17 and 18 before heading overseas to North America, with UK and European dates in between.

Only two Canadian dates have been booked so far, both in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on August 22 and 23.

According to the group's label BigHit Music, "the production will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage configuration designed to create an immersive experience while maximizing venue capacity."

These will be the first shows by the full group since their last show together in October 2022.

The presale for ARMY fan club members will take place on January 22 and 23, with the general public on sale happening January 24 across all markets. More info can be found here.

BTS will release their new album on March 20, their first new release since members went on hiatus to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

"The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward," BigHit said in a statement. "The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey."

See the full tour schedule below.

BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Dates:

April 9, April 11-12, 2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goryang Stadium

April 17-18 – Tokyo, Japan

April 25-26, 2026 — Tampa, USA

May 2-3, 2026 — El Paso, USA

May 7, May 9-10, 2026 — Mexico City, Mexico

May 16-17, 2026 — Stanford, USA

May 23-24, May 27, 2026 — Las Vegas, USA

June 12-13, 2026 — Busan, South Korea

June 26-27, 2026 — Madrid, Spain

July 1-2, 2026 — Brussels, Belgium

July 6-7, 2026 — London, United Kingdom

July 11-12, 2026 — Munich, Germany

July 17-18, 2026 — Paris, France

Aug. 1-2, 2026 — East Rutherford, USA

Aug. 5-6, 2026 — Foxborough, USA

Aug. 10-11, 2026 — Baltimore, USA

Aug. 15-16, 2026 — Arlington, USA

Aug. 22-23, 2026 — Toronto, Canada

Aug. 27-28, 2026 — Chicago, USA

Sept. 1-2, Sept. 5-6, 2026 — Los Angeles, USA

Oct. 2-3, 2026 — Bogotá, Colombia

Oct. 9-10, 2026 — Lima, Peru

Oct. 16-17, 2026 — Santiago, Chile

Oct. 23-24, 2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31, 2026 — São Paulo, Brazil

Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22, 2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6, 2026 — Bangkok, Thailand

Dec. 12-13, 2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22, 2026 — Singapore

Dec. 26-27, 2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia

Feb. 12-13, 2027 — Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 20-21, 2027 — Sydney, Australia

March 4, March 6-7, 2027 — Hong Kong

March 13-14, 2027 — Manila, Philippines