The group's label BigHit Music (via HYBE) issued a statement confirming news that has been speculated since July 2025 , following the release of the remaining members fulfilling their mandatory service for the South Korean military. On the official BTS website , a clock has also been launched counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until March 20 arrives.

BTS have officially announced that they will release their fifth album on March 20, 2026, with an upcoming world tour set to follow this year.

"The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward," the label writes. "The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey."

While the title of the fifth BTS album has not yet been revealed, BigHit stated it features 14 tracks "packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that’s most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time."

In addition to the album news, the label also teased a world tour to support to the album, with more information set to drop in mid-January.

"We are also pleased to announce that, following the release of their BTS The 5th Album, BTS will be going on a world tour. The tour schedule will be announced separately on January 14 at 12 am. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS as they embark on a fresh start through these new promotional activities."



The group have not performed a concert together since October 2022.