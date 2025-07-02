The seven members - Jin, Suga, j-hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook - gathered for their first group broadcast in almost three years, to address fans via the Weverse fan platform on Tuesday (July 1). Throughout the 30-minute-long livestream, they explained what the next steps will be for their reunion.

BTS have confirmed their much anticipated comeback, announcing they plan to release a new album and tour next year.

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year," the members said. "Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

This will mark the group's first new studio album since 2020's Be. In addition, they also revealed that they will embark on a world tour to coincide with the album.

"We're also planning a world tour alongside the album," they added. "We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are."

Following the military discharges of members RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook last month, industry sources said the expectation was for the K-pop superstars to make their full-group comeback in mid-March 2026.

ARMY, however, won't have to wait very long for something new-ish from the group. On July 18, their label Hybe will release PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE, the first ever BTS live album that captures their live performances between 2021 to 2022.