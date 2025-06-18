The Korea Herald reports that all seven members - Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook - will resume "full-scale activities" now that they have completed their mandatory 18-month service in the South Korean military. (SUGA is set to be discharged this week.)

BTS will make their full-group comeback in mid-March 2026, according to industry sources.

An official at HYBE, the group's label, confirmed to The Korea Herald that “BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year."

BTS will return along with another one of HYBE's acts, Tomorrow x Together, who concluded their activities for 2024 and embarked on a long-term break.

“While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together,” another source told the publication. “It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around.”

Another HYBE act, ENHYPEN, were also set to make a comeback in March after taking a temporary hiatus, but they have moved it up to January to avoid overlapping with BTS.

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang previously forecasted that a BTS return could be delayed beyond March, saying, “We’re preparing alongside top-tier producers, but the artists also need time to reflect and prepare."

Last week, four members of BTS were discharged from military service: RM and V were released on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jung Kook the next day.