RM (real name Kim Nam-joon) and V (real name Kim Tae-hyung) were greeted by cheering and crying fans - some who travelled as far as Mexico, Brazil and Turkey - outside their military base. They are are the latest members of the K-pop group to finish their service, following the release of their bandmates Jin and j-hope last year.

BTS stars RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military after completing their mandatory service today (June 10).

The two idols reported for service in December 2023, with RM serving in the Republic of Korea Army's 15th Infantry Division's military band, and V serving in the special mission team of military police.

They addressed their fans - known as ARMY - in Korean, expressing their gratitude for all of their support over the past 18 months and teasing that BTS will soon return.

"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance," V said.

Much like he did for Jin's release, RM played a little ditty on his saxophone to celebrate their release, leaving V to hold their bouquets. Watch the clip below.

The two have since retreated to a special welcome area full of balloons and treats to address their fans via the Weverse platform.

Fellow members Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to be discharged from their mandatory service on Thursday, June 12, followed by Suga, who was assigned alternative service as a social worker, on June 21.

BTS officially pressed pause on group activity back in 2022 when Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in the military. That allowed members to pursue solo projects before and after serving. Both Jin and j-hope have been releasing solo music since their discharges, with j-hope recently teasing that the BTS reunion is imminent and will be "a massive energy."