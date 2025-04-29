In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe (out tomorrow, April 30), j-hope expressed his excitement over reuniting with his bandmates, saying, “I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy.”

BTS star j-hope has teased the group's upcoming reunion this June following the release of RM, Suga, V, Jimin and Jung Kook, who are all currently serving their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

After finishing his military service last October, j-hope immediately got to work on his solo music, releasing a string of singles - "LV Bag," "Sweet Dreams" and "Mona Lisa" - in anticipation of his next album.

Currently on his Hope on the Stage Tour, the 31-year-old explained how BTS has maintained their freshness since they first debuted in 2013.

“I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing,” he said. “The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS.”

Fellow BTS member Jin was the first of the group to finish his military service in June 2024, which he followed up by carrying the Olympic torch through Paris a month later.

The remaining members will be released throughout June 2025: RM (Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) on June 10, Jimin and Jung Kook on June 11, and finally Suga on June 21 (delayed due to undergoing shoulder surgery).

