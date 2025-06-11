Hundreds of fans (aka ARMY) from all over the world waited outside the military base near Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province to get a glimpse of their idols, cheering them on with balloons, homemade signs and stuffed animals.

BTS stars Jung Kook and Jimin were discharged from the South Korean military this morning (June 11), just one day after their bandmates RM and V were released from their mandatory military service.

Addressing the media and fans, Jimin said, “Thank you to the fans and reporters who came to see us. It’s been a long time, from the pandemic to military service. Now that we’re back, we’ll work hard to show you what we’ve prepared.”

“There were a lot of unforgettable moments,” Jung Kook added. “Thanks to everyone who served with us and supported us along the way.”

As for what's next, Jimin teased a BTS reunion, saying, “Now that I’m discharged, I think it’s time we continue drawing the picture we had in mind. We’ll prepare well and share it with you soon.”

The two members and co-stars of Are You Sure?! enlisted together towards the end of 2023 and completed basic training at the same boot camp before heading to their assigned separate divisions. Jung Kook served as a cook with the Baekma Division, while Jimin served with the military band under the 5th Infantry Division.

Jung Kook (real name Jeon Jung-kook) and Jimin (real name Park Ji-min) are now the fifth and sixth members of BTS to finish their mandatory service. Suga is currently wrapping up his service and is expected to be released by June 21.

BTS officially pressed pause on group activity back in 2022 when Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in the military. That allowed members to pursue solo projects before and after serving. Both Jin and j-hope have been releasing solo music since their discharges, with j-hope recently teasing that the BTS reunion is imminent and will be "a massive energy."

The K-pop stars are expected to reunite in some capacity for this week's 2025 BTS FESTA, a celebration of all things BTS taking place June 13 & 14 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea.