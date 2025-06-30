Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful will be available to stream beginning July 16 in Canada and the U.S., with EMEA, LATAM, and APAC to follow on July 30.

The film has been described as “a one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy,” and will feature 13 original new songs from the album. It received its premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, where Cyrus was heckled by fans who claimed to pay $800 to attend. She was eventually coaxed into singing a portion of her 2009 song "The Climb" to pacify the group.

Last year, Cyrus discussed the film with Harper's Bazaar, explaining, “The visual component of this is driving the sound [of the album]. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

Watch the trailer below.