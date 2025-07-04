Alongside former MLB pitcher Chan Ho Park, Suga will be part of a $70 million fund that will help the team relocate as well as pay for the construction of a new $1.75 billion stadium in its new home of Las Vegas, NV, according to The Korea Economic Daily ( per Joon Lee ).

BTS star Suga has joined an investment group that will support the relocation of MLB team the Athletics, as the franchise moves from Oakland (via Sacramento) to Las Vegas.

The investment means the group will now secure shares that equal to approximately a 2-3% stake in the Athletics. So, really Suga only owns a fraction of a percentage point of the team, but that still technically makes him the co-owner of a MLB franchise!

Suga is no stranger to North American sports, being named a NBA Ambassador in 2023, which saw him attend some games and rub elbows with members of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

While ground of the new stadium was officially broken just two weeks ago, there have been reports speculating that it may not be ready to open for the 2028 season, as expected.

Last season the Athletics said goodbye to their long-time home of Oakland and hello to the team's new temporary home of Sacramento, where they will play until the Vegas-based stadium is ready.

In the meantime, one thing that is guaranteed is the return of Suga's group BTS, who earlier this week confirmed they will be heading into a studio this month to begin working on a new album, which will arrive in the spring along with a coinciding world tour.