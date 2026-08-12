BTS Star V Reveals Hearing Loss in One of His Ears

BTS star V has opened up about his hearing loss during a Weverse Live broadcast with bandmate Jungkook.

The two stars hosted a livestream while eating in their hotel room following their concert at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

While they were discussing trying to stay healthy on such a vigorous tour, V (real name Kim Tae-hyung) shared that he is suffering from hearing problems

“I’ve never told ARMY about this,” he said (via Kbizoom). “It’s been about two and a half years, but my ears started having problems. If one ear can hear at 100%, the other can only hear about 30%. I’ve been taking medication consistently.”

The new face of the Champion brand, V then explained that he felt his hearing began to worsen during his mandatory service in the South Korean military.

“Actually, it got worse in the military,” he added. “At the time, everyone was gathered together doing physical training, so they told me it was a matter of mental strength. After that, I somehow came to believe that it was a mental-strength issue.”

After Jungkook told him, “You shouldn’t think that way,” V replied that he has been “going to the hospital diligently.”

BTS are set to make their only Canadian stops next week on the Arirang World Tour in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on August 22 and 23.

Watch the Weverse Live chat below.