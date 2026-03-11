The NMC, in partnership with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), will open a new feature exhibit paying tribute to Furtado just ahead of her induction into the 2026 Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 2026 JUNO Awards on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON.

Nelly Furtado will be honoured with her very own exhibit at The National Music Centre in Calgary later this month.

The exhibit is scheduled to open on March 25 at Studio Bell, home of NMC, in Calgary. It will mark the first of two new Canadian Music Hall of Fame exhibits that will be open to visitors this year.

According to the press release, the exhibit will showcase Furtado's "sound, style, and artistic evolution through stage outfits, storytelling, archival photos, videos, and installations." Included in the exhibit will be a 20-foot illuminated catwalk displaying a selection of iconic stage outfits worn throughout her career, original lyric sheets, notebooks, and other materials that offer "an intimate look into Furtado’s songwriting process."

"Music has always been about exploration for me, and this exhibit captures so many chapters of my journey," said Nelly Furtado. "To have these moments and memories showcased at the National Music Centre is such an honour.”

“Nelly Furtado is one of Canada’s most influential and globally recognized artists, whose career has crossed borders and bridged cultures, and we are honoured to celebrate her,” added Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “As one of many displays at the National Music Centre dedicated to Canada's musical legends, this exhibit invites fans to reflect on her extraordinary accomplishments while discovering even more of our country’s music story.”

The National Music Centre’s entire fifth floor will also be dedicated to past and present Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, with another new exhibit celebrating the remaining class of 2026 set to open this fall.