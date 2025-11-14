The 33-year-old posted the news on her Instagram page, along with a video showing off her post-baby bod to her song "Hello." TMZ reports the baby is a boy and was born last week with Diggs there in attendance.

In the post's caption she wrote, "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

She added that she plans to look after herself while she prepares for her forthcoming North American tour, which begins in February.

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way," she wrote. "I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."

Just hours after announcing the big news, Cardi made an appearance at a global launch party for Cybex, a company that specializes in car seats, strollers, carriers and interior design.

Cardi shares three children with her estranged husband, fellow rapper Offset: seven-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, four-year-old Wave Set, and one-year-old daughter Blossom Belle. Diggs is also the father of an nine-year-old daughter named Nova.

See the post below.