The 32-year-old expectant mother discussed her body modification with Alex Cooper on this week's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that the procedure didn't actually hurt.

You can pierce just about any body part these days, just ask Cardi B. Earlier this year, the mega-selling rapper admitted to getting her butt crack pierced with a $13,000 diamond.

"I'm not gonna recommend it to people because I had surgery on my butt," Cardi explained. "Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don't understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass... I practically did a tummy tuck on my ass,... So, like, the top of my ass, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my ass, I ain't feel s**t. It was, it was the easiest piercing ever."

What did hurt, however, was losing the expensive jewelry, which was made of real diamonds, one month after she was pierced. Unfortunately, it's because of where she lost it that it could never be recovered.

"I realized I was like, 'Hold on.' I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff, and I'm like, 'Yep. Went down the toilet,'" she said.

Before she lost the diamonds, however, she posted an extreme close-up of the piercing on X, after fans demanded she post a photo as proof.

"Do I lie?" Cardi wrote.

Cardi added that she has not yet replaced the piercing, because she hasn't "been in the mood." But the piercer has offered to refund her for the lost piercing.

Listen to the full episode below.