According to La Presse , the 57-year-old superstar will make her live comeback with a series of shows in front of 40,000 people at Paris La Défense Arena, in the city's western suburb of Nanterre.

Céline Dion is rumoured to be making her return to the stage with some performances in Paris later this year.

Speculation over her return was fuelled by billboards appearing throughout Paris yesterday featuring song titles of her biggest hits including "Pour Que tu M'aimes Encore" and "Power Of Love."

Dion took a step back from performing live in 2022, after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), an autoimmune and neurological disorder that affects the muscles in the torso and limbs causing rigidity and spasms. In a 2024 interview with TODAY, she described the disorder "like somebody is strangling you."

Her condition was the subject of the 2024 documentary I AM: Céline Dion, which captured a year of her "living an open and authentic life amidst illness."

In May 2023, Dion cancelled all remaining dates of her Courage Tour due to her struggle with SPS. She last sang in public at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, performing a cover of Edith Piaf’s "L'hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower.