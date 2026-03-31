The legendary Canadian singer broke the news on her 58th birthday (March 30), confirming she will perform two shows a week between September 12 and October 14.

Céline Dion has announced she will be making her comeback this fall, with a residency at the Paris La Défense Arena in France beginning in September.

Rumours circulated last week that Dion would make her long-awaited return to the stage after signs appeared in Paris adorned with various song titles of hers.

In a video statement, Dion said, "It’s been kind of hard keeping it a secret. This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so ready to do this. Happy birthday to me."

Fans can register here for the chance to purchase tickets, from now through to April 2 at 1:00PM EST. Those lucky enough to be selected will be contacted by either AXS, Ticketmaster or Fnac Spectacles to confirm if they have been selected for pre-sale access. All registered fans will receive an email confirming their status between April 6 and April 9.

Those who are not selected for the pre-sale will be added to the waiting list and have another opportunity to purchase tickets during the general on sale on April 10 at 10:00 AM CEST.

These shows will mark the first time Dion has played a concert since she took a step back from performing live in 2022, after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), an autoimmune and neurological disorder that affects the muscles in the torso and limbs causing rigidity and spasms.

Her condition was the subject of the 2024 documentary I AM: Céline Dion, which captured a year of her "living an open and authentic life amidst illness."

In May 2023, Dion cancelled all remaining dates of her Courage Tour due to her struggle with SPS. She last sang in public at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, performing a cover of Edith Piaf’s "L'hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower.

Watch her message below.