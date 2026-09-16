Charli XCX To Star in Fall Issue of ‘Playboy’, With Interview by Kylie Jenner

Charli XCX is set to appear in the forthcoming issue of Playboy.

The 34-year-old UK pop star shows off her provocative side in the men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine for its Fall 2026 Photography Collector’s Edition.

Along with a “striking” photo shoot, Charli sits down for an exclusive conversation with her co-star from The Moment, Kylie Jenner, in which the two discuss, naturally, what makes her feel sexy.

“I feel sexy in underwear, and I feel sexy in a fully tailored suit,” she says (via People). “When I feel sexy, I feel confident. Sex, sexuality, and confidence are all very sacred things to me. If I could feel them on the max, all the time, then I would.”

Charli also opens up about her recent marriage to The 1975’s George Daniel, admitting that they’re quite “casual and relaxed with the whole marriage thing.”

“It means a lot to us, but also at the same time, it’s like we could completely do without it, and we kind of would be as equally in love if we weren’t married,” she explains. “It fits, but it’s not like a high pressure kind of a word for me.”

The fall issue is also set to become a collector’s item, as it comes with an exclusive Flexi disc featuring her track “Playboy Bunny,” which originally served as the B-side to her single “SS26.”

You can buy a copy of the magazine here.

Charli XCX will be performing her only Canadian date on the Music, Fashion, Film Tour next week at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 21.