The NFL has announced that Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones have been added to the list of performers scheduled to provide the pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, February 8, 2026,

Pop star Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem, while Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful” and R&B singer Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

According to the league, the pregame entertainment will also include American Sign Language (ASL) performances by Deaf musician Fred Beam, who will perform the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” with Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz delivering “America the Beautiful.”

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world's biggest entertainment stage, and we're proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. "Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

"Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them - alongside our extraordinary deaf performers - on Super Bowl LX's world stage," added Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which organizes and produces the entertainment. "This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day."

The Super Bowl has been mired in controversy after Bad Bunny was named as the halftime show headliner back in September.

Despite calls from right wing political groups to boycott Bad Bunny's performance, the NFL has promised it will be "a good show."

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value, and it’s carefully thought through. We’re confident it’s going to be a good show, he understands the platform that he is on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and uniting moment."