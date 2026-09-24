Country Star Riley Green to Headline Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show

The CFL has announced that multi-platinum country singer-songwriter Riley Green is set to headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, taking place at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, AB on Sunday, November 15.

A former quarterback for the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks, Green brings his CMA-award-winning songs to the stage for Canada’s most-watched musical performance in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show.

“We’ve spent a lot of time touring across Canada over the past several years, and the fans up there have always shown up for us in a big way,” Green said. “I’m excited to finally get to experience a Grey Cup and be part of the energy surrounding it. Getting to perform at halftime in front of that crowd is going to be a hell of a time, and a pretty special way to wrap up what’s been a really wild year!”

The 113th Grey Cup will also feature some of Canada’s most celebrated, homegrown artists throughout the day. Canadian music icon Sarah McLachlan will perform the national anthem as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds return to Grey Cup for their final flight.

“It’s always such an honour to perform our Canadian anthem,” said McLachlan. “There’s nothing like that connection with an entire stadium, united and singing together with so much joy and pride. And to do it on the Grey Cup stage in Calgary once again will be truly special, I can’t wait.”

Canadian roots-rock legends Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo will also give a special guest pre-game performance, making their return to the Grey Cup where they served as the halftime act in the 97thedition of professional Canadian football’s championship in 2009.

“Ever since I was young, Grey Cup weekend has held a special place in my heart – from watching it with my dad, to celebrating with high school friends and family, and now having the chance to perform,” said Cuddy. “I’m beyond excited to be part of it all in Calgary!”

Recent CCMA Awards winners James Barker Band will cap off the pre-game festivities in the SiriusXM Grey Kickoff Show.

“We had a chance to attend Grey Cup last year in Winnipeg and it was such a party,” said Barker. “So, this year when they asked us to play the Kick-Off, it was a no-brainer. Excited to head out to Calgary and team up with such an amazing line-up of Canadian and global icons!”

Watch the 113th Grey Cup featuring the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show live on TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave on Sunday, November 15. Kickoff is slated for 6:00PM EST/5:00PM MST. The game will also be available internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets is available at Ticketmaster.

From November 11 to 15, CFL fans can take part in the Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival, which features a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit, including concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit greycupfestival.ca.