On Instagram, the 61-year-old grunge star posted a video of former Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur posing to the band's 1998 hit "Malibu" with a caption that reads, “So do we tell the kids about the tour?”

Talk of a Hole reunion is nothing new, of course. Two years ago, Love teased that Hole would return on stage in Birmingham, UK, when she crashed a concert by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong covers band The Coverups. After performing some songs, she signed off with, “Later… I’ll be back in Hole.”

This contradicts what she told Vogue in 2021, when she was interviewed about a solo album she was working on. When asked if Hole would ever do a proper tour again, Love responded, "No, absolutely not. And you guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: 'Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].' And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen."

While not much reunion news has surfaced since, the two former bandmates appear to have been working together in the studio recently after reconnecting eight years ago. In 2024 they joined 070 Shake for their cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren," and most recently have been collaborating on Love's solo album.

In a profile on Auf der Maur to promote her upcoming book, Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A '90s Rock Memoir, Love told the New York Times, "I wanted her voice because it's robustly an octave over mine," Love explained. "It's surprisingly, to me, more robust and embodied now than it was in '98. Silver, tinkling, all the things I can't do. We're perfect together."

So possibly a full Hole reunion tour or just half of one? Either way, fingers crossed!

See the post below.