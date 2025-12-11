Directed by Edward Lovelace and James Hall ( The Possibilities Are Endless ) and produced by Julia Nottingham of Dorothy St. Pictures (Netflix's Victoria Beckham ), Antiheroine 's logline reads, “Singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love has long had an impact on rock and pop culture. Now sober and set to release new music for the first time in over a decade, Courtney is ready to reveal her story, unfiltered and unapologetic.”

Antiheroine , a new documentary about controversial musician and '90s icon Courtney Love will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival beginning January 22 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to Variety, Love, the widow of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and frontwoman of Hole, will appear in the movie from her home in London, alongside contemporaries and friends such as Michael Stipe, Melissa Auf der Maur, Eric Erlandson, Billie Joe Armstrong, Patty Schemel and Butch Walker.

“Courtney has waited a long time to tell her story, in her own words and it’s deeply important to all of us at Dorothy St Pictures that strong, female-forward stories find the audiences they deserve,” Nottingham said in a statement. “As a child of the 90s, I was always curious about Courtney, a woman who often appeared to be defined by her husband Kurt Cobain. We made this film because Courtney’s story is bigger than the headlines. It’s raw, complicated, and deeply human.”

Also set to make its premiere at Sundance next month will be Charli XCX's anticipated A24 mockumentary, The Moment, Broken English, a documentary on the late singer-songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull, and The Best Summer, a new documentary by Tamra Davis (Billy Madison) that captures her time on tour in 1995 with Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters , Rancid, Beck, Pavement, The Amps and Bikini Kill.