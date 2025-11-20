The trailer follows the chaotic and glamorous life of the brat creator, through an up-close-and-personal lens that features clips from her concerts, an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , and some behind-the-scenes moments that are both real and scripted.

A24 has released the first glimpse of Charli XCX's forthcoming film, The Moment , a very meta take on the life of the hit-making pop star.

The official synopsis from A24 reads, "A rising pop sensation (Charli XCX) navigates fame and industry pressures while preparing for her arena tour debut, revealing the transformation of underground culture into mainstream success."

As reported back in January, The Moment is based on an original idea by the 33-year-old singer-songwriter-producer, and was directed by photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, who also wrote the screenplay along with Bertie Brandes. It features music by Charli's frequent collaborator A.G. Cook.

The film also stars Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rish Shah, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl and A. G. Cook.

The Moment is just one of many film projects Charli XCX has on the go at the moment. She is also set to star in Pete Ohs’ Erupcja, Julia Jackman's 100 Nights of Hero, Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death, Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, and Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist.

Watch the teaser trailer below. (Warning: It contains flashing lights that may affect viewers who are sensitive to light.)