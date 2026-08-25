Dolly Parton Dead At 80

NASHVILLE - OCTOBER 10: Country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton the first woman to host the CMA Award Show Backstage February 10, 1988 in Nashville, Tennessee. (photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80.

The country music icon’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her death today (August 25) in a video posted to Instagram.

The news of her passing comes just days after Parton gave an update on her health, saying, “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl [Dean, her late husband].”

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI!,” she continued. “Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

Last year, rumours circulated that she was in poor health, following a statement issued by her sister Freida Parton, but Dolly was quick to shoot them down in a post, claiming, “I ain’t dead yet!”

“I know lately everyone thinks I am sicker than I am,” she added. “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here! I wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease.”

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946 in Pittman Center, Tennessee. Along with her 11 siblings, she and her family lived in poverty. At the age of six, she learned how to play the guitar and began singing at church.

She moved to Nashville following her high school graduation, and released her first album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967. Her first number one record came in 1971 with “Joshua,” followed by “Jolene” in 1973, a song that would be covered in later years by The White Stripes and Beyoncé.

Throughout her 70-year career, she earned the title of the best-selling female country music artist of all time, having sold more than 160 million albums worldwide.

In 1980, she transitioned to the big screen starring in 9 to 5, alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. She also released the theme song and title track for the movie, which became her first #1 single on the Hot 100.

She continued to act throughout the years, starring with Burt Reynolds in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), Sylvester Stallone in Rhinestone (1984) and an all-star cast including Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias (1989).

Among the honours she received were a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984, the National Medal of Arts in 2004, the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006, 11 Grammy Awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2025.

Parton was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986, followed by the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.