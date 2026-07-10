Ellie Goulding To Perform At Halftime During England-Norway Quarterfinal Match

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Singer Ellie Goulding poses for a photograph on the red carpet during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final Draw Ceremony on October 28, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding has announced that she will be performing at halftime during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match tomorrow (July 11) between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. — Ellie Goulding has announced that she will be performing at halftime during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match tomorrow (July 11) between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

The 39-year-old pop star didn’t hide her allegiance in her post on socials. Sharing pics of herself jumping on a bed in a Three Lions by Palace kit, Goulding showed love and support for her home country’s squad.

“Performing at the @fifaworldcup quarter final for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen… 🤪🦁,“ Goulding wrote. ”I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home 🇬🇧."

This won’t be the first time Goulding has performed at a football event. In 2021, she performed at the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 Final Draw Show.

Goulding’s performance comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. The headliners scheduled to perform at the event include BTS, Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus with Coldplay.