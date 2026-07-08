Justin Bieber, Coldplay & More Added To The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

The rumours are true: Justin Bieber is joining the all-star line-up of performers playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira, and BTS for the first ever halftime show in World Cup history, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The concert will be “bringing together global artists for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and impact, broadcast live around the world.”

The 11-minute concert will also feature Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus, the acclaimed choir of 4th and 5th graders from a public elementary school in Staten Island, New York, including Coldplay will also make an appearance.

Guest appearances will also be made by Kermit, Miss Piggy, and some of The Muppets, which reinforces the purpose of the Halftime Show to ensure children everywhere have access to quality education.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” said Justin Bieber in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together,” added Burna Boy. “To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture, but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world.”

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud that extraordinary artists such as Justin Bieber and Coldplay are joining us in supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS 22 Chorus will play a key role in conveying a powerful message of peace, unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, brought to life through Chris Martin’s creative vision, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”