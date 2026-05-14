Madonna, Shakira, BTS To Headline The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

Madonna, Shakira and BTS have been revealed as the headliners for the halftime show of the FIFA World Cup 2026’s final game, Global Citizen has announced.

The match is set to happen on Sunday, July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking the first time the FIFA World Cup final has ever featured a halftime show.

The performance is scheduled to run for 11 minutes, and is sure to feature “Dai Dai,” Shakira’s official 2026 World Cup song featuring Burna Boy, which is set for release tonight (May 14) at 8:00PM EST.

News of the halftime show was broken in a video featuring Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Sesame Street stars Elmo and Cookie Monster, BTS (via FaceTime), and characters from The Muppets including Kermit and Miss Piggie. Watch it below.

In March, Global Citizen along with Chris Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey were announced as curators for the event’s first-ever halftime show. FIFA President Gianni Infantino added that there will also be a “takeover” of Times Square in New York City for the tournament’s final weekend of play, which has yet to be revealed.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show plans to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which looks to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide. The fund has already raised more than $30 million, with $1 from every ticket sold to World Cup matches being donated throughout the tournament.

Last week, FIFA named the performers for the three Opening Cermonies taking place in Canada (Toronto), USA (Los Angeles) and Mexico (Mexico City), with Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Kara, Katy Perry, LISA, Future, J Balvin and more scheduled to perform.