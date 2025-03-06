The final is scheduled to be played on July 19, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will change its name to the "New York New Jersey Stadium" during the World Cup. FIFA president Gianni Infantino added that there will be a “takeover” of Times Square in New York City for the tournament's final weekend of play.

Chris Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey are reportedly working with FIFA to bring a little Super Bowl flare to the World Cup final by curating its first-ever halftime show for next year's event.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, which is already the subject of much talk following the Trump administrations imposed tariffs on its fellow neighbours this week.

Following a FIFA conference in Dallas on Wednesday, Infantino posted a note on Instagram, saying, “I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino posted on Instagram on Wednesday after attending a FIFA conference in Dallas."

"My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows," he added. "I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square."

No word has been given as to whether Coldplay themselves will be performing at the halftime show, nor if it will exceed the customary 15 minutes.