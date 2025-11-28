White kicked off the show with his track "That's How I'm Feeling," then welcomed Eminem to the stage. The rapper then performed his 2002 track "Till I Collapse," which was mashed up with The White Stripes' "Hello Operator."

Jack White was the announced performer for the halftime show of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game at Detroit's Ford Field on Thursday (November 27), but it was a surprise appearance by Eminem that stole the show.

And because it was a monumental sporting event, White closed the show with The White Stripes' universal jock jam "Seven Nation Army," which got the crowd pumped.

Update: The three songs performed at the halftime show have been released as an EP on streaming services titled Live at Ford Field.

Eminem, a massive Lions fan, and his manager Paul Rosenberg also served as executive producers for the event.

Arguably the youngest Lions fan in attendance for the show was Eminem's grandson, Elliot Marshall McClintock, who was born in March of this year.

The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade Scott and her husband Evan McClintock brought their baby son to see his grandpa perform in front of the 70,000 fans. Scott posted a video with the little guy watching the big moment on her Instagram, wishing everyone a "happy thanksgiving."

Unfortunately for the Detroit fans, the Lions ended up losing the big game to the Packers in a nailbiter, 31-24.

Eminem joins Jack White on stage for the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show! pic.twitter.com/gtIkusVtWR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2025