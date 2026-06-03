FIFA Unveils ‘Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album’

FIFA has unveiled the complete squad for its Official Album FIFA World Cup 2026™, which drops this Friday, June 5.

The 18-track album features “artists from across continents, languages and genres for unprecedented collaborations in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”

Among the new tracks just revealed are "No Place Like Home" by Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido, "Three Nations" by 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana, and “Energy" by Ava Max and BIA.

“FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”

Many of the tracks featured on the album will be performed at the previously announced FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony concerts held in Toronto, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album track list: