FIFA Unveils ‘Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album’

FIFA has unveiled the complete squad for its Official Album FIFA World Cup 2026™, which drops this Friday, June 5.
The 18-track album features “artists from across continents, languages and genres for unprecedented collaborations in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”
Among the new tracks just revealed are "No Place Like Home" by Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido, "Three Nations" by 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana, and “Energy" by Ava Max and BIA.
“FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”
Many of the tracks featured on the album will be performed at the previously announced FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony concerts held in Toronto, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album track list:
- Goals – LISA, Anitta and Rema
- Game Time – Future and Tyla
- Illuminate – Jessie Reyez and Elyanna
- Echo – Daddy Yankee and Shenseea
- Por Ella – Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda
- Three Nations – 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana
- No Place Like Home – Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido
- In the Stars (Remix) – The Rolling Stones
- Show Me – Ayra Starr and Latto
- Mi Mexico Lindo – Alejandro Fernández
- Blessings – Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel
- Energy – Ava Max and BIA
- Lighter – Jelly Roll and Carín León
- Siir Siir – Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy
- Partidazo – Danny Ocean
- Champion – IShowSpeed
- Love Always Wins – Shaggy, Cimafunk and Zema
- Dai Dai – Shakira and Burna Boy