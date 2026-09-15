FINNEAS, Aaron Rowe Pull Out of Upcoming Tour Dates with Ed Sheeran

Two support acts for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour have dropped out in solidarity with fellow supporting act Macklemore, who was removed from the tour on Monday (September 14) for voicing his support for Palestine.

Earlier today (September 15), Sheeran issued a statement explaining that while he didn’t make the decision to drop Macklemore from the tour, saying it was up to the venues and the promoter.

Now Sheeran has lost two other support acts, who stand with Macklemore and his unwavering support for the people of Palestine.

In an Instagram post, FINNEAS, who was scheduled to play shows in South America in November and December, explained that he will be dropping off the tour.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” he wrote. “I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, who is currently on Sheeran’s American tour, has decided to withdraw as a support act.

On Instagram, he wrote, “I don’t take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this. But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.”

“I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children,” he continued. “I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal.”

“I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland,” he added.

Read their statements below.