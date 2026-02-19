The band recorded their 12th album at home, with help from Oliver Roman, who also engineered it, and mixer Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

Foo Fighters have announced a new album, Your Favorite Toy , out on April 24.

Today (February 19), the band dropped the lead single "Your Favorite Toy" to give fans a taste. In a press release, Dave Grohl said the title track “really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album.”

Adds Grohl, “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

"Asking For A Friend," which the band released back in October, will serve as the closing track on the album.

Foo Fighters will be hitting the road this summer, playing a handful of shows in North America, including four Canadian dates: Toronto (August 4), Regina (9/15), Edmonton (9/17), and Vancouver (9/20).

Your Favorite Toy track list:

1. Caught In The Echo

2. Of All People

3. Window

4. Your Favorite Toy

5. If You Only Knew

6. Spit Shine

7. Unconditional

8. Child Actor

9. Amen, Caveman

10. Asking For A Friend