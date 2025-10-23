On socials, the band asked fans, "Do you love rock and roll???" adding that Queens of the Stone Age will open up all the shows, with Gouge Away and Mannequin Pussy playing select dates.

Foo Fighters have announced the Take Cover Tour 2026, which will cross North America next summer. In addition they have released a brand new song “Asking for a Friend," their first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

The tour will kick off in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on August 4, with three additional Canadian dates in Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver in September.

A Newsletter Artist presales begins on Tuesday, October 28, while an artist presale starts Wednesday, October 29. More information can be found here.

In a statement, frontman Dave Grohl wrote about getting back to playing live after taking a bit of a hiatus.

“Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing,” Grohl said. "From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

“Asking for a Friend" is the second new song from Foo Fighters this year. In July, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary by dropping "Today's Song," the first new and original music since their 2023 album, But Here We Are.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters released a surprise live LP titled Are Playing Where?? Vol. 1 on Bandcamp, featuring live tracks from last month's gigs in San Luis Obispo, Santa Ana, Washington, D.C., and New Haven.

Take Cover Tour 2026 Dates:

8/4 Toronto ON - Rogers Stadium #

8/6 Detroit MI - Ford Field #

8/8 Chicago IL - Soldier Field #

8/10 Cleveland OH - Huntington Bank Field #

8/13 Philadelphia PA - Lincoln Financial Field #

8/15 Nashville TN - Nissan Stadium #

8/17 Washington DC - Nationals Park #

9/12 Fargo ND – Fargodome *

9/15 Regina SK - Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field #

9/17 Edmonton AB - Commonwealth Stadium #

9/20 Vancouver BC - BC Place $

9/26 Las Vegas NV - Allegiant Stadium $

# with Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy

* with Mannequin Pussy

$ with Queens of the Stone Age, Gouge Away