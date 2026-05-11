The 26-year-old singer-songwriter made the announcement on her socials, writing, "Whoa whoa whoa. Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be yours."

She added that the album's first single "Hit the Wall" will be out this Thursday night. Yesterday Abrams posted a teaser for the track's video, which features Abrams under flashing lights.

At the Met Gala, she gave a taste of what to expect from the song, revealing, “It’s the introduction to this new chapter and I feel grateful and relieved that this is the introduction. I love the song so much and I love the people I made it with and it feels embodied and that feels good. So I’m excited for it to belong to everyone else.”

Her third album was written and produced with longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner (The National), who previously worked with her on both 2023's Good Riddance and 2024's The Secret of Us.

The album announcement follows up news that Abrams will make her acting debut in Please, an "edgy, period female drama" from A24 film directed by Halina Reijn (Babygirl, Bodies Bodies Bodies).