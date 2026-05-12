Originally titled New Years Rev , the film was written and directed by Lee Kirk ( Ordinary World ), and stars Mason Thames (Black Phone ), Mckenna Grace ( Ghostbusters ), Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey ( The Office ), Sean Gunn ( Gilmore Girls ), Bobby Lee ( GOAT ) and Fred Armisen ( Portlandia ). Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt also make cameos.

Produced by Live Nation Studios, the film made its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Nimrods tells the story of three friends (Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust) who journey to Los Angeles, mistakenly believing that their band is opening for Green Day on New Year’s Eve. Their roadtrip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van.

In a statement, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared about the film's origin, saying, “Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.”