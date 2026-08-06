Green Day Launch ‘Green Day TV’ On YouTube, Streaming Live, Archival Footage 24/7

Green Day have launched “Green Day TV,” a non-stop, livestream on their YouTube channel “celebrating the band’s 30+ years legacy while showcasing exclusive, never-seen-before content.”

This treasure trove of Green Day content will give fans “new exclusive shows & never-before-seen content every week” including plenty of live footage, music videos, unearthed VHS tapes, deep cuts, and “probably some stuff that should’ve stayed in the archives.”

The channel it says “is always on, 24/7, only on YouTube.”

Green Day TV will also be airing episodes of Transmission Unknown, a weekly variety show spotlighting new emerging artists. Hosted by Green Day drummer Tré Cool, the show will feature live performances, interviews, and sketches that combine comedy and music.

The non-stop livestream comes just one week before the release of the movie Nimrods, which the band co-created and co-produced.

Tune in to Green Day TV below.