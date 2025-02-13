Kicking off in Concord, CA at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord, the 32-city tour comes in support of last year's The Great Impersonator album. Currently there is only one Canadian show on the docket: Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 10.

Halsey has announced she will be hitting the road starting in May for her Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour .

She will be mixing it up in different cities by bringing along a number of different support acts including Del Water Gap, The Warning, Evanescence, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe, flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay and Alemeda.

Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, February 19 beginning with an artist presale, which you can sign up for here. This will be followed by a general onsale starting at 10:00AM local time on February 21. More information can be found at ForMyLastTrick.com.

For My Last Trick: The Tour. Sign up for presale access now at https://t.co/CDLX2WNHXY pic.twitter.com/56PHbcVlbQ — h (@halsey) February 13, 2025

Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour Dates:

Sat May 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord =~

Mon May 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~

Wed May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +~

Sat May 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion =~

Sun May 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater ~

Mon May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~

Wed May 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

Thu May 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

Sat May 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

Sun May 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live ^~

Wed May 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

Thu May 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

Sat May 31 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^$

Sun Jun 01 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

Tue Jun 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^<

Wed Jun 04 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

Fri Jun 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

Sat Jun 07 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

Sun Jun 08 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena <$

Tue Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ><

Wed Jun 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

Fri Jun 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ><

Sat Jun 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

Tue Jun 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

Wed Jun 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

Fri Jun 20 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater %#

Sun Jun 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

Tue Jun 24 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

Thu Jun 26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater %#

Sat Jun 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre %#

Sat Jul 05 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort !

Sun Jul 06 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater!



=with Del Water Gap

~with The Warning

+with Evanescence

^with Alvvays

$with Hope Tala

>with Royel Otis

<with Sir Chloe

#with flowerovlove

%with Magdalena Bay

!with special guest Alemeda