On his socials, Styles wrote that "We wanna dance with all our friends," and in order to do, he is giving fans all around the world a chance to hear his new album in full two weeks early.

Harry Styles has announced listening parties for his forthcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally , in advance of its March 6 release date.

The listening parties will be held across 40 cities worldwide, starting on February 18. Specific dates have not yet been announced, however. Two Canadian cities are part of the event: Montreal and Toronto.

Fans can enter for a chance to attend their local listening party by signing up here.

The listening parties follow a similar event that happened globally last month, where Styles' label Sony Music allowed fans to hear his new single "Aperture" a day early.

Following the albums release next month, Styles will begin playing shows on his Together, Together Tour, which includes multiple dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.