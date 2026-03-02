Harry Styles is teaming up with Netflix for Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester., a concert special set to begin streaming on March 8 at 3:00PM EST.
The special will feature Styles' performance at Co-op Live in Manchester, which takes place two days earlier on March 6, coinciding with the release of his much-anticipated fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
The 32-year-old star will perform the entire album in full, marking Styles’ first full concert in almost three years. The one-off show will give fans a taste of what to expect for his upcoming global tour, Together, Together, which begins May 16 in Amsterdam.
Watch a teaser below.