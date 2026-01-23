Asked about that unorthodox album title, Styles told BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, “You could say it’s like ‘drink water all the time. But you’re gonna have to pee occasionally. You can have a break from kissing, but you could also drink water while you’re peeing. It’s kind of optional. The idea is that you can take a break from kissing to disco.”

Harry Styles has done his first interviews since announcing his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally , and subsequent live dates that will see him play residencies in select countries.

In a separate interview with John Mayer for the My Stupid Podcast, Styles also explained the peculiar use of puncutation in the title. "It’s a very important comma,” he said about the comma after “Disco” and before “Occasionally.” “[It's a] very important comma. I think it’s like… the comma is correct.”

The music, however, wasn't something that came to him quickly. On the Capital Breakfast show, Styles told host Jordan North that once he was finished his lengthy Love On Tour tour in 2023, he needed time to feel the "strong why" for making another album.

"The answer can’t just be ‘well, I’ve finished the tour so now I’m going to make another album and then after that I do this and then I put it out and then I do another tour,’" he said. "I think for me it was a really important couple of years for me personally to kind of honestly just fall in love with music all over again and to kind of understand why being in a crowd is so special to people."

"And I felt like I had some of my own experiences like that that I haven’t always had that many of," he added. "[…] And I think being able to go to a show and really enjoy it and immerse myself in being an audience member is the thing that influenced why I wanted to make this album."

As evidenced by the first single "Aperture," Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally takes some major turns from what fans last heard on 2022's Harry's House.

"I think largely the kind of sound was just from going out," Styles told North. "I spent a lot of time in Berlin last year and I was meeting a lot of fun and interesting people and hearing a lot of different kinds of music. And I kind of just started feeling how that was influencing the music I was making. And I was just kind of loving what I felt like it would allow me to do on stage and just be really immersed in the music. That was kind of the goal was to make an album that I could enjoy playing as much as I enjoyed making it."

Outside of his new album, BBC 1's Greg James was kind enough to ask Styles the question a lot of fans were wondering: Why was he in the Vatican City on May 8, 2025, when Pope Leo XIV's two-day conclave concluded?

“I was getting a haircut in Rome and then I heard all these people start shouting ‘Habemus Papam!’ [‘We have a pope’] and people running down the street," he told James. "The guy who was cutting my hair was like ‘Habemus Papam!,’ but then he finished up and then I was like ‘oh I’m like 5 minutes walk from there’ so I just walked over there. It was wild.’"

