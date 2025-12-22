Just in time for Christmas this Thursday, Metallica's James Hetfield has recited the timeless poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" (also known as "The Night Before Christmas" or "'Twas The Night Before Christmas").
The 62-year-old metal god voiced the 202-year-old holiday classic to air on his band's SiriusXM channel "Maximum Metallica," which was launched back in the summer.
Posted to YouTube with fireside animation featuring stockings for each Metallica member, the band added the caption, "Grab your cocoa and settle in by the fire before your long winter's nap for a reading of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas' by Papa Het."
Listen below.