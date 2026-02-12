The Lucky Me Tour will begin in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on June 22, and will see the 38-year-old superstar cross the U.S. before playing a show in Toronto at the RBC Amphitheatre on August 12.

Hilary Duff has announced a world tour in support of her new album, Luck …or Something (out February 20).

She will then head to Ireland, the UK, New Zealand and Australia before coming to Canada to play nine cities - Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax - at the beginning of 2027. See the full list of dates below.

Supporting Duff will be La Roux and Jade LeMac for the North American leg, with Lauren Spencer Smith taking over for the Canadian leg.

Last month, Duff played select dates on her Small Rooms, Big Nerves mini-tour, which included shows in London, Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

The general on-sale begins Friday, February 20th at 10:00AM local time. There will also be a number of presales taking place earlier in the week, including an artist presale, which you can now sign up for here. More ticket information can be found here.

Hilary Duff 'The Lucky Me Tour' Dates:

6/22 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #!

6/23 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #!

6/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #!

6/27 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman #!

6/28 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater #!

6/3 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #!

7/3 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #!

7/8 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum #!

7/11 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #!

7/12 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre #!

7/14 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater #!

7/15 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #!

7/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #!

7/2 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #!

7/22 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater #!

7/23 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center #!

7/25 Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater #!

7/26 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre #!

7/28 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center #!

7/3 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #!

8/1 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater #!

8/2 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live #!

8/5 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #!

8/8 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #!

8/9 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann #!

8/12 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre #!

8/15 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #!

8/16 Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater #!

9/6 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena #

9/8 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena Cardiff #

9/1 London, UK - The O2 #

9/12 Manchester, UK - AO Arena #

9/13 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro #

1/2 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena #

1/22 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

1/24 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena #

1/26 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena #

1/29 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena #

1/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena @

1/26 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome @

1/27 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place @

1/3 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre @

2/2 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum @

2/4 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre @

2/5 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre @

2/7 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre @

2/12 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes



# with La Roux

! with Jade LeMac

@ with Lauren Spencer Smith