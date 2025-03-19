Deandra Courchene and Brianna Knott were standing on the floor near the stage of the Canada Life Centre, holding up signs asking the country singer/rapper for financial help.

Jelly Roll has offered to pay off the student loans of two University Manitoba students who attended his show in Winnipeg on Monday night (March 17).

In a video posted to social media, Jelly Roll, who on the same night won Country Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, read the sign out loud, saying, "These two young ladies have been standing here all night with a sign that says, 'Jelly Roll, we need a favour. We're honour roll students. Could you help with our student loans, pretty please?"

"I tell you what," he continued. "You don't got student loans no more, girls. We're gonna pay them off for y'all, alright?"

Speaking to CTV news, both Courchene and Knott shared their excitement and shock over the act of generosity by their favourite country artist.

“I’m kind of still in disbelief on what happened,” said Courchene. “I woke up this morning and thought it was just a dream.”

Knott explained that the idea to ask for help came from hearing about other concerts where fans tried to interact with artists. Recently a photo of Drake performing in Australia went viral, showing a sea of signs held up by fans asking the rapper for money to pay for everything from an engagement ring to a mortgage to a dog's vet bill. But the move paid off for the two friends.

“We’re like, ‘let’s just try it,’” Knott said. “You know, if he doesn’t see it, he doesn’t see it, and if they tell us to put our signs away, we put them away.”

According to Courchene and Knotts, they exchanged contact information with Jelly Roll's management. A deal has been put in place where he will agree to pay off the loans if they completed their studies. Courchene is set to graduate in 2026, and Knott in 2027.

The philanthropic move by Jelly Roll will literally change the lives of the two women.

“I’m a mom of four, so as we were getting closer to the finish line, I started getting a little bit more nervous about what that looks like once I’m done school and how long it would take me to pay off the loans,” Courchene said.

“Him paying for my student loans will mean a lot, because I won’t have to worry about it when I do finish school, and I was worried about how I’ll pay it back,” Knott added. “So it will mean a lot to me and the children who I take care of.”

Watch the CTV News story below.

@ctvnews Two University of Manitoba students are getting a little extra help in achieving their educational goals, all thanks to Jelly Roll.

