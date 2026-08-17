Jonas Brothers Announce ‘The Burning Up Tour All Over Again’ For North America

Jonas Brothers have announced The Burning Up Tour All Over Again for North America this fall.

Paying homage to their 2008 Burning Up Tour, the bros will play 45 dates across the continent, which includes one lone Canadian date: Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre on September 26.

The tour is set to kick off on August 21, when the band will begin a three-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It wraps up on December 21 with a hometown show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

JoBros will be supported by their younger bro Franklin Jonas, as well as Magnus Ferrell, Deleasa and All Time Low on select dates.

In a statement, Nick, Joe and Kevin said, “Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who’ve been with us from the start. The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn’t stop at New York. We’re taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can’t wait to run it back with all of you.”

Tickets will first be available through the Spotify Reserved presale beginning on Tuesday, August 18 at 8:28PM local time. Eligible Spotify Premium top fans will get a chance to purchase tickets prior to the general sale.

A Live Nation presale will follow on Thursday, August 20 at 10:00AM local time. Fans can sign up for Live Nation’s free All Access membership here to receive access. The general on sale will occur on Friday, August 21 at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found here.

Jonas Brother recently performed at Boots and Hearts, just outside of Toronto, earlier this month.