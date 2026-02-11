The superstar bros will make their first-ever country music festival debut on the first night of the festival, which runs over the August 7 to 9 weekend in Oro-Medonte, ON at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

Jonas Brothers have been announced as the headliner for the Friday night of Boots and Hearts on August 7.

Joe, Nick and Kevin will perform after Russell Dickerson, Brett Kissel, Dash, and more on Friday.

The Chicks will headline the Saturday night, with Jessie Murph, Sam Barber, Waylon Wyatt and more, while Rascal Flatts will take the stage last on Sunday, with Tucker Wetmore, Max McNown, James Barker Band and more.

Both single day and full weekend tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

The festival will also be heading to Edmonton for the inaugural Boots and Hearts West on August 28 and 29. Shaboozey and Russell Dickerson will headline the two nights, with Max McNown, Midland, Tyler Joe Miller, Thelma & James and many more set to perform.

See the full schedule below.

Friday, August 7 – Main Stage

Jonas Brothers

Russell Dickerson

Dasha

Friday, August 7 –Front Porch Stage

Brett Kissel

Emily Anne Roberts

School House

Saturday, August 8 – Main Stage

The Chicks

Jessie Murph

Waylon Wyatt

Carolyn Dawn Johnson

Saturday, August 8 – Front Porch Stage

Sam Barber

Thelma & James

The Jack Wharff Band

Tony Stevens

Sunday, August 9 – Main Stage

Rascal Flatts

Tucker Wetmore

James Barker Band

Ashley Cooke

Sunday, August 10 –Front Porch Stage

Max McNown

Kaitlin Butts

Mitch Zorn

Savannah Jade