Jonas Brothers have been announced as the headliner for the Friday night of Boots and Hearts on August 7.
The superstar bros will make their first-ever country music festival debut on the first night of the festival, which runs over the August 7 to 9 weekend in Oro-Medonte, ON at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.
Joe, Nick and Kevin will perform after Russell Dickerson, Brett Kissel, Dash, and more on Friday.
The Chicks will headline the Saturday night, with Jessie Murph, Sam Barber, Waylon Wyatt and more, while Rascal Flatts will take the stage last on Sunday, with Tucker Wetmore, Max McNown, James Barker Band and more.
Both single day and full weekend tickets are available at Ticketmaster.
The festival will also be heading to Edmonton for the inaugural Boots and Hearts West on August 28 and 29. Shaboozey and Russell Dickerson will headline the two nights, with Max McNown, Midland, Tyler Joe Miller, Thelma & James and many more set to perform.
See the full schedule below.
Friday, August 7 – Main Stage
Jonas Brothers
Russell Dickerson
Dasha
Friday, August 7 –Front Porch Stage
Brett Kissel
Emily Anne Roberts
School House
Saturday, August 8 – Main Stage
The Chicks
Jessie Murph
Waylon Wyatt
Carolyn Dawn Johnson
Saturday, August 8 – Front Porch Stage
Sam Barber
Thelma & James
The Jack Wharff Band
Tony Stevens
Sunday, August 9 – Main Stage
Rascal Flatts
Tucker Wetmore
James Barker Band
Ashley Cooke
Sunday, August 10 –Front Porch Stage
Max McNown
Kaitlin Butts
Mitch Zorn
Savannah Jade