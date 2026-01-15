The comedian, actor, singer-songwriter, podcast host, and writer will bring "their signature wit and celebrated voice" to Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, which takes place on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON.

Mae Martin has been announced as the host for the 2026 JUNO Awards.

The JUNOs also announced that R&B superstar Daniel Caesar and roots-folk singer-songwriter William Prince will join previously announced acts The Beaches and Arkells as performers on the night.

In addition, Canadian rock icons Billy Talent will be honoured at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 28 with the Humanitarian Award for the band’s long standing commitment to philanthropy and community impact. They will join fellow honorees Joni Mitchell, who will receive the lifetime achievement award, and Nelly Furtado, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Leading up to the big night, JUNOfest will also take over the city with a number of performers set to play the multi-venue festival. This year's crop includes Amelia Maxwell, Ammoye, Bells Larsen, Billianne, Burs, Cam Kahin, Carrie Clark, Computer, cootie catcher, Dumb Crush, Ebril, Falls for the Elderly, Feura, GRAE, Ivy Gardens, JayWood, Jordan Astra, Kali Horse, Katie Tupper, Lindsay Schoolcraft, LU KALA, Mattie Leon, Myst Milano, Nicolette & The Nobodies, poolblood, Puma June, Rachel Bobbitt, Ralph Nyoni, Shawnee Kish, Silverstein, Sister Ray, Status/Non-Status, Superstar Crush, Tedy and Ten Minute Detour.

“We are thrilled to have Mae Martin host the 55th JUNO Awards in Hamilton,” said Allan Reid, President and CEO, CARAS in a statement. “Mae brings a sharp, original voice to the JUNOS stage, and alongside honouring Daniel Caesar with the International Achievement Award, recognizing Billy Talent and our Walt Grealis recipients, and announcing the first wave of JUNOfest performers, this marks an exciting start to JUNO Week in Hamilton.”