Nominated for six JUNO Awards, which also occurred last night , Bieber played a 25-song set featuring only songs from the two albums he dropped last year, SWAG and SWAG II , according to Setlist.fm .

Justin Bieber played a secret, invite-only gig for his fans last night (March 29) at the Roxy in Hollywood, CA, in preparation for his upcoming headlining performances at Coachella 2026 on April 11 and 18.

Lucky fans received invites to the impromptu performance after registering via Google Forms, then charged $50 for tickets.

While there was a strict "no phones allowed" policy for the performance, some fans managed to sneak them in and shoot video of the show. See below.

Wife Hailey and son Jack were reportedly in attendance to watch, along with Bieber collaborator SZA, Shaboozey, The 1975's Matty Healy and fellow Canadian Tate McRae, who also chose to skip the JUNO Awards.

Bieber last publicly performed at the 68th Grammy Awards, playing his nominated song "YUKON" on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1. His last full concert was at Rock in Rio on September 4, 2022.

Justin Bieber hosting a private, invite only concert for fans tonight in LA. pic.twitter.com/mLmPAHlGlM — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 30, 2026